KUALA LUMPUR: Domestic electricity users across Malaysia will continue to enjoy discounts of up to 50% on their bill till Dec 31, 2020, announced Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix), in a statement today.

It is an extension to the previously announced April 1 – Sept 30 discount period unveiled by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on March 27 as part of the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package.

“The extension also applies to the 601-900kWh (per month) energy usage and 10% discount under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik (BPE) which was announced on June 20,” he said.

The extension will benefit 7.66 million users in Peninsular Malaysia, while the 2% discount for users in East Malaysia will benefit around 520,000 users in Sabah and 580,000 in Sarawak.

Shamsul said in Peninsular Malaysia, the extra three months of discounts amounting to about RM392 million will be funded by Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE), while the Ministry of Finance has allocated about RM6 million for the discounts to be enjoyed by domestic users in East Malaysia. — Bernama