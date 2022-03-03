Electricity restored in flood-hit areas in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has restored the electricity supply in 77 areas affected by the floods in Kelantan.

Kelantan TNB general manager Mustapha Kamal Yaacob said at the moment, TNB was still working to restore electricity supply in several other areas, but it depended on road accessibility and local conditions.

“In Tumpat, electricity supply not yet restored in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Beluru, Pulau Seratus, Teluk Renjuna 2, Pulau Dolah, Pulau Suri 1 and Pulau Suri 2.

“In Pasir Mas, the areas that are still affected are the Pengkalan Rakit Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), JPS Bakat 2, Terusan, Kebakat,“ he told Bernama when contacted today. - Bernama