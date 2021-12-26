Electricity supply at 794 areas in 4 states restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity supply at 623 areas affected by the floods in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur has been restored as of 12 pm today.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Careline on their Facebook page stated that 480 areas are in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan (25) and Kuala Lumpur (118).

Meanwhile, electricity supply at 171 areas in Selangor has been was restored as at noon today.

“However, if the flood has receded in your area, but electricity has yet to be received, this is because the power substation that supplies electricity to your premises is still not completely safe to activate,” it said.

TNB Careline also said that 80 areas in Selangor, 37 in Pahang, as well as two each in Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, have yet to receive electricity supply due to concern for consumers’ safety.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure that electricity supply at the affected areas is restored in stages, subject to access and local conditions,” it said. — Bernama