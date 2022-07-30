Electricity supply disruption: Affected consumers to enjoy rebate

KOTA BHARU: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will give rebates to consumers, especially traders, affected by the power outage in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia last Wednesday.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said about one million domestic, industrial and commercial account users were affected by the power outage that occurred at 12.39 pm on that day.

“The affected account users, such as traders, can submit claim by stating the amount of loss suffered. “However, I will table the detailed information on the rebate in Parliament on Aug 4,“ he told reporters after attending the 55th Kota Bharu PAS annual general meeting, here today.

Takiyuddin, who is Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, praised TNB for its swift action in restoring power supply within two hours and 21 minutes.

“Because of what happened on that day, we have to maintain energy stability that we are forced to ration supply to certain areas that are not critical.

“At the same time, we ensure that hospitals, airports, the parliament sitting at that time did not experience any disruption,“ he said.

According to TNB, the electricity supply disruption that occurred in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia since 12.39 last Wednesday was caused by an equipment failure at the Yong Peng North Main Input Substation (PMU) in Yong Peng, Johor.

The damage resulted in a load loss of 2.2 gigawatts (GW) which is 10 percent of the total supply demand in Peninsular Malaysia. - Bernama