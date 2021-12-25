Electricity supply in 706 areas in four states restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Electricity supply in 539 areas affected by the floods in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur has been restored as of 11am today.

According to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), they comprised 396 areas in Pahang, 25 areas in Negeri Sembilan and 118 areas in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, electricity supply in 167 areas in Selangor was restored at 12 midnight yesterday.

“However, if the flood water has receded in your area, but there is no electricity supply yet, this is due to the power substation that supplies electricity to your premises is still not completely safe to activate,“ as stated on TNB Careline’s official Facebook page today.

It said 105 areas in Pahang and two areas each in Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur, as well as 127 areas in Selangor, have yet to receive electricity supply as the supply was cut off for the safety of consumers.

“Efforts are being made to ensure electricity supply in the affected areas can be restored in stages depending on access and local conditions,“ it said.

-Bernama