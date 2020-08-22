Electricity supply to 97 suspected gambling premises cut off

PETALING JAYA: Electricity supply at 97 premises in the Petaling Jaya area, which were believed to be used for gambling activities, was cut off in an operation today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said the integrated operation was conducted with the cooperation of Tenaga Nasional Berhad and the Petaling Jaya City Council.

“Upon getting the information (on gambling activities), we will raid the place and immediately cut off electricity supply to the premises,” told a press conference, here today.

In another development, he said the police are seeking public help to track down a 26-year-old man to assist investigation on the death of a two-year-old boy.

The suspect is a Grab driver and drives a blue Perodua Bezza with registration number VCT 4194, he added.

He said the suspect was believed to have had an argument with the boy’s mother and was believed to be the last person with the victim in the house after the woman left them to buy food.

The woman found his son unconscious when she returned home and the boy was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital, he added. - Bernama