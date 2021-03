KUALA LUMPUR: There has been a good supply of electricity at all 40 Vaccine Storage Centres (PSVs) and over 400 Vaccine Dispensing Centres (PPVs) operating throughout the peninsula since the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) on Feb 24.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) distribution network division chief Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said this was due to the initial maintenance efforts by TNB at the ​​PSVs and PPVs with the good cooperation of the Heath Ministry as well as hospitals and health clinics.

“At each centre, we deploy a technical team to do initial maintenance work to ensure the supply is stable and in the event of a disruption, it can be restored within a short period.

“Maintenance work involving the substations and supply of electricity to the vaccine storage centres which had been carried out since early February is one of the critical aspects for the success of this immunisation programme,“ he said in a statement today.

He said TNB together with the hospitals and health clinics had also ensured that the generator sets at the medical centres involved were functioning and ready to operate if needed.

“Our team is constantly patrolling all PSVs and PPVs in the peninsula and will immediately head to the affected centre if there is a supply disruption in order to restore the supply as soon as possible,“ said Wan Nazmy.

According to him, TNB’s mobile generator sets are also ready to be moved immediately to the PSV and PPV locations to ensure quick action can be taken.

Wan Nazmy said apart from asset maintenance and the availability of technical teams, TNB also provides two dedicated communication channels (special lines) to PSVs to enable fast communication with TNB in ​​the event of disruptions.

“If the public is aware of any irregularities in the TNB installation or would like to report a supply disruption, please call the TNB CareLine at 15454,“ he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received his Covid-19 vaccination jab on Feb 24, marking the start of PICK with the aim of providing free immunisation to the country’s local population and foreigners. — Bernama