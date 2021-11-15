Electronic link to mental healthcare

PETALING JAYA: For those struggling with mental illness, a costly session with the psychiatrist may no longer be necessary.

Just like it is for every other problem faced by humanity, help is just a phone call away. Otherwise there is an app with a solution.

The newest of these electronic links to such guidance is the Shalom Careline, launched on Oct 10, 2021 in conjunction with World Mental Health Day. Spearheaded by the Archdiocesan Mental Health Ministry, the careline provides emotional support for any kind of mental torment.

The ecclesiastical assistant at the ministry, Fr Philip Chua, told theSun that the strictly confidential emotional support service is extended through the phone or video call free of charge.

He pointed out that the cost of professional counselling service is mostly beyond the reach of those in the B40 and M40 groups, the segment of society that is also most likely to feel that greatest mental impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“An hour-long session with a clinical psychologist can cost RM200 or more, and those in the B40 and M40 cannot afford that.”

For the benefit of this group, the service is provided free of charge in collaboration with the Good Shepherd Counselling Ministry of the Penang Diocese, Malacca Johor Diocese Counselling Ministry and the Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.

The Shalom Careline provides a link to 50 licensed counsellors, clinical psychologists and volunteers trained to handle various mental health situations. The service can be reached at 03-2723 7272. It is available from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 11pm daily.

For those who are not so comfortable talking about their problems, there are apps that provide similar services. These can be downloaded free of charge onto the smartphone.

One such app, PlusVibes, connect users to non-governmental organisations, mental health clinics and associations that offer advice on mental health issues.

Founder Madiha Fuad said the app is a free platform for the mass market. “Through PlusVibes, people can get access to counsellors and advisers at no cost. We also offer anonymity to encourage open communication,” she told theSun.

The objective of the all-in-one service is to provide support and to motivate those who are suffering from mental health issues by promoting mental health through self-care.

Madiha said PlusVibes will be launching its self-care service soon to encourage continuity and consistency in caring for individuals with mental health problems.

As part of the emotional self-care routine, PlusVibes also sells a variety of items such as essential oils, diffusers, nebulisers, disinfectant sprays and hand sanitisers.

It has been clinically proven that physical self-care is just as important in reducing or eliminating anxiety, depression and stress, improve concentration, increase happiness and raise energy level.

Also available on the app are the “Wheel of Life”, a tool that helps the user identify the important areas in his life; and “Talk to Someone”, a platform on which to start a conversation with a mental health professional or qualified listener from a mental health association that PlusVibes has partnered with.

In the pipeline are features that enable users to track their journey and mood, assess their health status and book a therapist.

Madiha said the “listeners”, referred to as Vibers, are volunteers with a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in psychology, counselling or related fields.

“Even then, they have to go through various levels of screening because not everyone is suited for online chat therapy, even if they have the necessary qualifications. They must also have the soft skills to ensure quality communication with those seeking help,” she said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with rising stress levels, mental health will continue to be a major concern. As Madiha pointed out, not knowing when or where to reach our for help can lead to suicide.