Electronic registration for 1444H Haj now open for citizens, residents of Saudi Arabia

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims living in Saudi Arabia can now register early to perform the Haj for the year 1444H when online registration began on Thursday (5 January).

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umrah (MOHU) shared an infographic on its official Twitter account on Sunday stating that registration will be open until 7 Zulhijjah 1444H (25 June 2023), or until the quota of pilgrims is met.

The Ministry introduced an electronic reservation system for the 1444H Haj quota for potential Haj pilgrims among citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia in an effort to simplify and improve the quality of service to pilgrims, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, reported the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

The quota reservation, which can be made through the ministry’s website and smartphone application “Nusuk”, offers four categories of reservations starting at 3,984 Saudi Riyals in full payment or in three installments.

Prior reservation requires, among other things, the possession of an identification card for citizens and a resident card of Saudi Arabia that is still valid till the end of Zulhijjah 1444H, in addition to being over 12 years old – and priority will be given to prospective pilgrims who have never performed the Haj.

Prospective pilgrims who have previously performed the Haj will be given a place if there is still a vacancy, while mahram female pilgrims are exempted from this condition.

Prospective pilgrims are also required to complete the Covid-19 vaccine and the seasonal influenza vaccine, as well as present the certificate of having obtained the Meningococcal Meningitis Quadrivalent (ACYW135) vaccine within a period of at least ten days before performing the Haj.

The ministry also reminded prospective pilgrims to only use the services of licensed companies registered with the ministry and to check the validity of their personal details when registering. - Bernama