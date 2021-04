SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) and STPM (Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia) students who have received their examination results are invited to apply to the Elena Cooke Education Fund for financial assistance.

Managed by the BBGS Alumni Berhad (BAB), a company set up by former students of the Bukit Bintang Girls’ School (BBGS), the Elena Cooke Education Fund continues to team up with Sunway College and Sunway University to provide scholarships to deserving underprivileged young Malaysians to enable them to pursue tertiary education.

However, students who apply to other local higher education providers are also eligible to apply for scholarships, as long as they fulfil the minimum criteria, including being below 23 years of age as at 31st December 2020 and with a household income of not more than RM60,000 per annum in 2019 and not more than RM60,000 per annum in 2020.

BBGS was one of the most well-known and highly-regarded schools in Kuala Lumpur, located in Jalan Bukit Bintang, until year 2000 when it was closed and later demolished to make way for a mega shopping mall.

The Elena Cooke Education Fund, established in memory of BBGS’s longest-serving headmistress, the late Miss Elena Maude Cooke, emphasizes on giving a helping hand to disadvantaged and financially needy young people, to empower them for life.

The Fund is especially keen on aiding young people who are orphans or from single parent families or those who have lived in children’s homes. Three past recipients of scholarships from the Fund were from children’s homes.