Elephant attack: No electric fence, elephant-proof trenches in location - Perhilitan

GUA MUSANG: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed that a wild elephant attack, that saw a security guard trampled to death in the Lojing Highlands yesterday, occurred in an area that does not have electric fencing system.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the location also does not elephant proof trenches, causing wild elephants from the Brooke Forest Reserve to often encroach on the farm area.

“An investigation at the scene of the incident found that the victim was believed to have been attacked by two wild elephants based on the footprints of the wild animals measuring between 12 to 14 inches and the traces of the elephants feeding on the leaves of oil palm trees.

“The elephant that attacked the victim was from the ID Brooke Group which has an estimated population of 30,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamad Hafid said Perhilitan had never received any complaints regarding the presence and attacks of elephants in the farm area.

“Checks on the record of the Gua Musang district wild elephant-human conflict found that there are no complaints in the area of Ladang Hebat Subur Sdn. Bhd in Lojing,” he said.

He also advised farm workers to be more alert and report to Perhilitan if they come across wild animals.

It was reported that Mohd Marzuki Mohd Nawi, 42, was trampled to death by an elephant on a farm near the Lojing Highlands while on his way to fish at a nearby river with a friend.

A physical examination of the victim revealed bruises and wounds on the left side of the waist, believed to be from being trampled by the elephant. -Bernama