Elephant carcass in Kinabatangan has satellite collar

KINABATANGAN: The elephant carcass found here yesterday has a satellite collar with the identification “girang” written.

Sabah Director of the Wildlife Department (JHL) Augustine Tuuga said the carcass was found in an oil palm estate near here by one of the estate workers at about 5.50am.

“The male worker informed the estate manager and together they went to the location where the carcass was found.

“Based on their observation, the carcass was already emitting foul smell and several monitor lizards were already eating the carcass and on the neck of the elephant carcass was a collar,,” he said in a statement here last night.

Tuuga said the estate manager later informed the JHL, which sent a team of personnel together with the police, Forestry Department and Danau Girang Field Centre to investigate the carcass.

He said that investigation revealed that the dead elephant was a female and did not have any sign of injury or gunshot wound. — Bernama