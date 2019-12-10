Elephant found dead in Lahad Datu believed to be poisoned

LAHAD DATU: The female elephant whose carcass was found at an oil palm plantation at Kampung Perpaduan Skim Begahak, Jalan Tungku Road near Bakapit yesterday was believed to have been poisoned.

Lahad Datu Wildlife Department officer Sylvester Saimin said a veterinary team from the Sabah Wildlife Department led by Dr Bong Ai Yin conducted a post-mortem on the carcass at about 9am today and took some samples for the Chemistry Department.

“The elephant estimated to be 20-25 years old is believed to have been dead for six to eight hours before it was discovered by a farm worker at about 7.30am.

“Footprints of other elephants were found around the carcass which was as if they were protecting the cow,” he told a press conference on the case here today.

Sylvester said the veterinary team also reported hearing the sound of a herd of elephants from afar during the autopsy.

This elephant carcass is the fifth to be found in less than four months after one was found in Kalabakan, Tawau on Sept 25, another in Beluran on Oct 19, and two were discovered in Kinabatangan on Nov 3 and 16 respectively. — Bernama