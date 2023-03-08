Elephant tramples security guard to death in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: A security guard was killed, believed to have been trampled by an elephant, in an oil palm plantation near Tanah Tinggi Lojing, here, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident happened around 4 pm when the victim, Mohd Marzuki Mohd Nawi, 42, and his friend were on a motorcycle and heading to a river nearby to catch fish.

“On their way, they encountered a pair of elephants. Startled, they fell off the motorcycle.

“The friend fled, and upon returning to the scene later, found Mohd Marzuki in pain,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the victim’s friend took Mohd Marzuki to the Pos Brooke health clinic but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“There were bruises and wounds on his waist, believed to have been caused by the trampling.

“There were no elements of crime in the incident. The forensic results were consistent with the witness’ statement. The cause of death was due to traumatic lung injury,” Sik said.

The case has been classified as sudden death, he added.-Bernama