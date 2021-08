GERIK: A male elephant that was damaging fruit plantations of residents in Kampung Air Jada near here has been relocated to the Royal Belum state park.

In the operation which began at 9 am today, it took two hours to coax and convince ‘Yob Hijrah’, aged about 20 to 21 years old and weighing 1.5 tons, to get onto a lorry.

The operation involved 15 members from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, five members of the Sungai Deka Elephant Sanctuary and 10 personnel of the Elephant Capture Unit from the Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said they used two elephants, Alam and Abot, to lure and coax Yob Hijrah during the relocation exercise.

“The Gerik elephant capture team received a report about fruit plantations being damaged on Aug 8. We believe that the male elephant responsible for the damage was separated from a group of five other elephants that were still in the nearby forest reserve area.

“The animal is believed to have been looking for food, especially fruits like cempedak because of its scent, and caused damage of around RM3,000 to residents’ crops, rubber and fruit plantations,” he said when met at the operation.

Yusoff said there are between 200 and 300 elephants in the Royal Belum state park. — Bernama