PETALING JAYA: The promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among local workers will help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers, according to MTUC secretary general J. Solomon.

He said allowing workers to attend TVET courses will help them upskill, while at the same time they will be able to get the necessary skills certificates.

He added that they will be able to do the technical, mechanical and other related jobs that are being done by foreign workers at the moment.

Solomon said another plus point would be that it will help reduce the abundance of foreign workers in the country.

“The TVET certs will also help local workers get a decent wage thus improving their standard of living.”

“The main worry among employers is that if they allow their workers to attend TVET courses, they will be poached by their competitors who will offer higher salary.

“MTUC encourages this because in the long term workers will get higher wages while improving their skills at the same time,“ Solomon told theSun.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said currently the percentage of skilled workers was only 28% and the target by 2020 is 35%.

He said although there is a 25% vacancy for TVET courses the one gold lining is that 94% of all TVET graduates tend to get a job immediately.

Solomon said in the 70s and 80s emphasis was given to technical schools but in recent years these were ignored by the government. With Industrial Revolution 4.0 fast approaching it is time to revive such institutions.

He added that the younger generation’s interest in such vocations will help the country meet its future needs for a highly skilled workforce.

Solomon said there has been claims that locals tend to shy away from 3D (dangerous, dirty and difficult) jobs but is this not true as many of them cross the Causeway to do such jobs.

“During my recent visit to Australia, I found many Malaysians involved in 3D jobs and they claimed they shied away from such jobs did not hold water,“ he said, adding that they receive a higher salary for doing such work.

He said there is no reason why they can’t do such jobs here because with the help of technology many people would be willing to work in such industries.

He said one important fact is that the salary must reflect the job they do and the dangers that they face.