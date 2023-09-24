Eleven-year-old boy slashed to death in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: An 11-year-old boy died with slash wounds on his head, neck and hands, believed to have been attacked by a male friend of the victim’s stepfather at the Felda Sahabat 50 workers housing near here yesterday morning.

Lahad Datu District police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said in the incident at 7.30 am, the victim’s mother and stepfather, who are also foreign nationals and general farm workers, had left for work leaving the boy with the 33-year-old suspect.

“The victim’s body was found covered in blood with traces of cuts on the back of the head and the front and back of the neck in addition to severed left palm,” he said here yesterday.

According to Rohan Shah, police are hunting for an Indonesian suspect known as Paulus Poka Lolo, a Timorese and a general worker at the same farm.

“The suspect disappeared after the incident and the motive for the incident is still under investigation in the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Rohan Shah also requested the cooperation of residents around Felda Sahabat to pass on information to the nearest police station or contact the head of the Criminal Investigation Division ASP Kharuddin Hussain at 013-9071709, to help track down the suspect. - Bernama