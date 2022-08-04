Eligibility for PerantiSiswa expanded to four more categories of B40 students: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) has expanded the scope of eligibility for the PerantiSiswa tablet programme to four more categories of B40 students.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the four new categories are students in foundation programmes at public institutions of higher learning, students under the Educations Ministry’s matriculation programme, Form 6 students in schools under Education Ministry and students in Vocational Colleges that offer diploma studies.

“Students in all these categories can apply from today until Sept 30,“ he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question by Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) who wanted to know the status of the distribution of tablets through the PerantiSiswa programme and the number of tablets distributed to B40 students so far.

Prior to this B40 students who are eligible for the programme are those attending full-time diploma programmes and advanced bachelor’s degree at IPTA and private higher education Institutions under the management of the Ministry of Education, polytechnic and community college students under the Education Ministry, students of the Institute of Teacher Education ( IPG) under the Education Ministry and students of the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage (ASWARA).

Meanwhile, Annuar said the procurement committee had selected the Samsung tablet to be given to the PerantiSiswa recipients in five zones, namely Sabah and Sarawak Zone, North Zone, Central Zone, East Zone and South Zone.

The procurement process was completed last July and the distribution process to the eligible students will begin this month, he added.

Annuar also told the House that 40 percent of the applicants were found not eligible during the initial screening stage, but said that they could appeal.

“To ensure that the appeal process is done in an orderly manner, we will involve the leadership of the student association at IPT for the verification process, while for school students, it will involve local leaders, including the Members of Parliament will be involved,” he said, adding that the successful applicants would be notified by end of the month.

If the tablets received by the students were damaged, Annuar said the affected students could apply for a a replacement as the device came with a two-year warranty.

“It is the latest Samsung A8 LTE tablet in the market, with a two-year warranty so that if it is damaged, students can get a replacement to ensure their studies are not interrupted,“ he added.

Meanwhile, at a media conference later, Annuar said application for phase two, including for new categories will be open from noon today.

He said for phase 2, it is expected to benefit 60,000 students, with the first ‘roll out’ at Universiti Teknologi MARA, in Shah Alam, and expected to be carried out by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the end of this month. - Bernama