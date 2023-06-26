Eligible youth, varsity students start redeeming eBelia Rahman cash aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Eligible youth aged 18 to 20 or full-time students at tertiary education institutions can start redeeming the eBeliaRahmah cash aid and utilise it as pocket money to purchase daily necessities or food or for academic purposes.

In the city, recipients of the cash aid said it really helped them to cover their daily expenses, especially students who also work as part-time food delivery riders.

Mohd Ikhwan Md Salleh, 20, for one, said he considered his petrol costs fully covered for the next two weeks with the eBeliaRahmah cash aid.

“RM200 is definitely sufficient to cover the cost of petrol for my motorcycle for two weeks. Huge savings there, thanks to the government,” he told Bernama.

Tweets with hashtags #ebelia and #ebeliarahmah were also trending on Twitter with recipients sharing their happiness and appreciation, while commending the smooth redemption process by the e-wallet service providers, namely Boost, Setel and Touch ‘n Go (TnG).

User @AbganF tweeted: “Done claim eBeliaRahmah. I did. When will you? #EBeliaRahmah”

Another use @thxeyyy tweeted: “Twitter needs to know I’m a student, thanks PMX @anwaribrahim #EBeliaRahmah”

In MELAKA, Siti Norhafiza Ismail, 23, who is currently undergoing an internship, said the cash aid really helped to cover her fuel expenses.

“The internship requires me to go to different locations every day and of course, my daily expenses, especially on petrol for the car, will go up. So, this eBeliaRahmah cash aid really helps and I will definitely make optimal use of it,” said the Journalism undergraduate from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

In PAHANG, a Malay Literature student from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Muhammad Hafizan Aliff Halimi, 23, said apart from petrol for his motorcycle, he would also use the cash aid to buy food and other necessities.

At the same time, he also lauded the registration process of the aid on the TnG platform and described it as super easy as it took only five minutes to be completed and verified.

In PERLIS, a second-year International Business student of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), Syahira Saprizal, 22, said the cash aid she received today would be utilised to cover miscellaneous expenses for her assignments.

“RM200 is quite significant for students like me. I will definitely use it to purchase A4 papers, ink cartridge for the printer, and other items for academic purposes,” she told Bernama.

In JOHOR, Noor Azneera Riyana Mohd Azim, 20, said she waited to register for the cash aid since 8 am.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s easily completed and I will definitely redeem it before it expires on Aug 31,” she said.

In PERAK, Nursharmien Ain Asyriena Mohd Rizal, 19, also agreed that the registration process for the cash aid through the TnG e-wallet was very easy and the money can be used directly through the application without the need for cash withdrawals.

“I just completed my matriculation programme and am in need of pocket money, and this eBeliaRahmah cash aid really comes in handy,” she said.

For Muhammad Danish Muqri Mohd Tajudin, 19, the online registration for the cash aid was smooth despite the heavy traffic.

“I will use the RM200 cash aid via my TnG e-wallet, most probably to purchase personal care products at Watsons,” he said.

Meanwhile, recipients and students in SABAH and SARAWAK called on the government to extend the registration and disbursement of the aid offline, such as by crediting it directly to the recipient’s bank account, especially those in rural areas.

Redona Isabel Cyril, 19, a student at Kota Kinabalu Polytechnics, said this was because it was quite difficult to find business outlets which adopt the e-wallet applications that can be utilised by the recipients in the rural areas.

“In Kota Kinabalu, it may be easy to find business outlets with e-wallet applications, but in rural areas like my hometown in Pitas, it is quite difficult,” she said.

This was shared by a student of the Teacher Education Institute in Miri, Sarawak, Nur Zulaikha Elyana Samasu, 20, who said there should be an alternative way to ensure that those in rural areas can also benefit from the eBeliaRahmah initiative.

School leaver Khairunnisa Mazlan,18, on the other hand, said the eBeliaRahmah initiative should be implemented consistently as a morale booster for students to study hard and contribute to the country’s development.

The eBeliaRahmah is an initiative by the government to promote cashless transactions among Malaysian youths aged 18 to 20 or full-time university students. The RM200 aid will be credited to a dedicated eBeliaRahmah wallet and is non-transferable.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, announced the initiative which involves an allocation of RM400 million during the tabling of the 2023 Budget 2023 in February.-Bernama