Elimna plane crash: Two victims’ next-of-kin receive donation from PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The families of the two victims who died in the plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam last week received a donation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Anwar said the donation was presented by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi yesterday while visiting the next-of-kin of the late Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali, at Kampung Ketari, Bentong.

Idris was a special officer to Pelangai state assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun who was also killed in the incident.

Anwar said Ahmad Farhan also visited and presented his contribution to the family of the late Khairil Azwan Jamaluddin in Felda Mempaga 1, Karak.

“I am also saddened and pray that the family will continue to be given strength and perseverance during these difficult times,” he said.

On Aug 17, ten individuals were killed in the plane crash, including Johari who is the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman.

The victims comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft while the other two were a p-hailing rider and an e-hailing driver who were using the highway. - Bernama