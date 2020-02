KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd has announced that the right lane of the North-South Expressway Central Link (Elite) between the 3.70km mark and 5.45km mark (between the Seafield and Ebor interchanges), is closed until Q3 2020 - the expected completion time for efforts to improve safety.

The closure is to enable the construction of a new median concrete barrier to replace existing median guard rails and safer site preparation works.

“Median concrete barriers can reduce the possibility of heavy vehicles crossing over to the opposite lanes during crashes, thereby reducing the risk of other vehicles being impacted during such incidences,” the highway concessionaire said in a statement today.

The cooperation of all road users is required to plan their journey, pay attention to the signage and speed limit, as well as heed the instructions of PLUS personnel. - Bernama