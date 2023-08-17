Elmina air crash: 10 forensic personnel performing autopsy on victims

KLANG: Ten forensic personnel are involved in performing autopsies on the victims of the Beechcraft air crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, near here, today, according to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi.

He said four of the forensic officers were HTAR staff while the rest were from nearby hospitals.

“It (post-mortem) involves forensic experts (pathologists), medical officers and healthcare assistants,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Bernama’s checks showed that the press corps started gathering at the HTAR Forensics Department compound from 6 pm.

Staff and security guards of the hospital were also seen making preliminary preparations for the post-mortem.

Several small tents were also seen being set up in the parking area of the department and at around 7 pm, a four-wheel drive with four policemen arrived to maintain security.

Police said 10 people were killed after the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed at the Guthrie Highway at about 2.50 pm.

Those killed comprised two flight crew and six passengers including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, and a motorist and a motorcyclist who were passing by the area.

The plane departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it crashed. -Bernama