Elmina air crash: MOH awaits reports from agencies involved

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is awaiting reports from the agencies involved in the investigation of an aircraft which crashed near Bandar Elmina yesterday.

Its Deputy Minister, Lukanisman Awang Sauni (pix), said that in that regard, MOH is always ready to assist in the operations and provide assistance to the families of the victims.

“We will carry out forensics, and are still waiting for the reports (from the agencies involved). We will announce all the reports once they are ready.

“We also provide psychosocial services to help the families of the victims,” he said, when commenting on the latest developments related to the tragedy here, today.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, resulting in the death of 10 individuals.

The aircraft departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm, heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang. -Bernama