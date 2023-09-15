Elmina air crash not survivable due to magnitude deceleration force: Preliminary report

KUALA LUMPUR: The preliminary report on the fatal plane crash at Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor revealed that the accident was not survivable due to the magnitude of the deceleration force and the post-crash fire.

According to the Aircraft Accident Preliminary Report by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), based on the visual and field analysis, the aircraft’s right wing tip first impacted on the solid ground and immediately followed by the nose at high energy.

The 60-page report said that the short duration acceleration (0.1-0.5 seconds) typically observed in high-energy collisions led to fatal injuries of the aircraft occupants.

“This level of impact forces, collision pattern and magnitude were beyond the limit of human tolerance indicating that this was not a survivable accident,” said the report published on MOT’s official website today.

On Aug 17, a private aircraft a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) bearing the registration number N28JV, crashed in Elmina, Shah Alam, killing eight onboard (six passengers and two flight crew members), one e-hailing driver and a p-hailling motorcyclist.

On the post-crash fire, the report said the high energy collision of the aircraft on the ground and flammable fuel in the tank ignited catastrophic fire.

It further said that the fire engulfed the entire fuselage, aircraft occupants as well as the collateral motorist and motorcyclist on the ground.

“Several remains were severely charred (pending confirmation of number from the post-mortem report).

“There were no survivors in this catastrophic accident,” it said,

Meanwhile, MOT in a statement said the final report of the investigation will be completed no later than August next year in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (ICAO Annex 13), which allows for a 12-month period to finalise the document following the accident.

The ministry also expressed its appreciation for the diligent efforts of the AAIB and is committed to enhancing aviation safety based on the bureau’s findings.

“MOT also conveys its deepest gratitude to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States and the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) of Singapore for providing invaluable assistance in the AAIB investigation through their respective accredited representative and technical advisors, both in the country and abroad,” it said. - Bernama