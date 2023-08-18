Elmina air crash: Stop sharing videos, respect sensitivity of victims' families - Mohd Na'im

SEREMBAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar advised the public not to share pictures or videos of the victims of the tragic plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday.

He asked the public to respect the sensitivity of the victims’ families by not abusing the social media platform and prayed that they would be given strength to face the difficult test.

“We need to maintain etiquette when using social media. We shall strive to preserve others’ aib (imperfection or shame) like we preserve our aib.

“My condolences to the families of the victims and we pray for them to be given patience for the loss of their loved ones,” he told reporters after handing over 15 sets of computers at Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Aisha Rohani here today.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina resulting in the death of 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

Earlier at the event, Mohd Na’im said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council also donated RM200,000 to refurbish the surau for the use of students and teachers at the school. -Bernama