Elmina air crash: Victim’s sister pleads for public to stop spreading photos, videos

SUNGAI PETANI: The family of Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, 32, the p-hailing rider who was killed in the plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam on Thursday, has asked the public to stop spreading photos and videos of the incident.

The victim’s sister, Noorhidayah Muhamad Saleh, 30, said her family is still in grief and a state of shock due to the incident.

“I kindly request the goodwill of all Malaysians who are still spreading the photos and videos of my brother; I earnestly plead with you to please delete and stop spreading them.

“Please be considerate of our family’s feelings...as we are still shocked over what happened,” she told reporters at the Al-Huda Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Jerum, here, today.

Meanwhile, Noorhidayah said she was grateful that the process of bringing her brother’s remains back to their hometown and the burial went smoothly.

“Allah has facilitated everything. It was already destined for him to return to Allah in this way, and many people were present to pay their last respects,” she said, adding that the family accepts his death as fate.

Noorhidayah, who will tie the knot next Friday (Aug 25), said her brother was a kind soul who always put the family first.

“During Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations, he came home...we discussed my wedding reception...he said he wanted to return home early...indeed, he ‘returned’ early,” she said.

The final rites were held at the mosque and Muhammad Hafiz’s remains were buried at 4 pm.

About 1,000 people attended the funeral including Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Sidam assemblyman Bau Wong Bau Ek.

The crash also killed eight people on board the aircraft and an e-hailing driver. - Bernama