Elmina air crash: Wait is over for family members, all remains identified, laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The wait is over today for the family members of the 10 victims who perished in Thursday’s plane crash on the Guthrie Highway, near the Elmina Township in Shah Alam, after all remains were identified and laid to rest.

The remains of a p-hailing rider, Muhammad Hafiz Muhammad Salleh, 32, were the first to be buried at the Al-Huda Mosque Islamic Cemetery in Kampung Jerung, Kedah, yesterday, while the remains of the other nine victims were laid to rest in stages today.

Three days after the incident that shocked the nation occurred, the identification process and DNA tests were completed one day earlier than the initial estimation.

According to Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan a total of 300 samples of body parts were sent to the Chemistry Department for DNA matching involving 30 pathologists and forensic officers.

He also confirmed that there were no other victims involved in the crash.

The victims were identified as the pilot Shahrul Kamal Roslan, 41, and co-pilot Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45 as well as the six passengers namely Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, who was the Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Muhammad Taufik Mohd Zaki, 37, Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, 43, Shaharul Amir Omar, 49, Mohammad Naim Fawwas Mohamed Muaidi, 35, and Idris Abdul Talib @ Ramali, 41.

Two road users who were passing the area including Muhammad Hafiz and Sharipudin Shaari, 51, an e-hailing driver were also killed.

The Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 took off from Langkawi and was cleared to land at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 2.48 pm.

The police are investigating the case as sudden death, but the Air Accident Investigation Bureau is conducting an investigation of the incident from the aspect of the crash.

Previously, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the aircraft was sent to the bureau on Aug 18 for analysis.

All eyes will be on the preliminary report of the crash, which according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT), will be ready within 30 days from when the accident occurred.

According to MOT the technical investigation based on Annex 13 – Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO Annex 13) has been initiated by the bureau. - Bernama