Elmina crash: DNA samples taken from next of kin - Police

KLANG: The next of kin of 10 individuals who perished in yesterday’s plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam have provided their DNA samples for the identification process.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the last person arrived from Sungai Petani, Kedah at about 5 am today.

“We have taken DNA samples from the next of kin to ascertain the identity of the victims,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that 10 people were killed after a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed near Bandar Elmina at about 2.50 pm while flying from Langkawi to Subang.

Those killed comprised two flight crew and six passengers, including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, and a motorist and a motorcyclist who were on the highway at that time.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, when met at the scene, said several witnesses had been called to provide statements to assist the investigation.

He said they comprised residents around Bandar Elmina and members of the public.

In a related development, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain urged the public to refrain from sharing the crash videos out of respect for the victims’ families. - Bernama