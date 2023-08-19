Elmina plane crash: Grab reaches out to Sharipuddin's family

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia has reached out to the family of its driver-partner, Sharipuddin Shaari, to coordinate and provide the necessary support.

Grab Malaysia in a statement today said in addition to the insurance benefits, the e-hailing company would also ensure the family receives further assistance.

It said this included payout from Grab Partners’ Zakat wakalah fund and contributions from the Grab Malaysia team and the community of driver-partners.

“On behalf of the Grab family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of our dedicated driver-partner, Sharipuddin Shaari. Sharipuddin was a hardworking individual, and it deeply saddens us that this unfortunate incident occurred while he was earnestly working to earn a living.

“We empathise with your grief during this time of loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as to the victims, and their families affected by the tragic Elmina plane crash,” the statement read.

Sharipuddin, 53, was one of the 10 killed in the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crash incident along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, near the Elmina township in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday afternoon.

The tragedy claimed 10 lives, including that of Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun. -Bernama