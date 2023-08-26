Elmina plane crash: Police record statements from over 10 individuals

SHAH ALAM: Police have summoned over 10 individuals to record their statements to help investigate the plane crash incident near Bandar Elmina last Aug 17.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they included those who had video footage of the incident, as well as representatives from the airline company and from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“We are now waiting for developments from the investigation from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),“ he told the media when met at the PDRM Selangor Merdeka Ride and Carnival programme at Tapak Karnival, Shah Alam Stadium today.

The plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina killed 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

The victims comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, a motorcyclist and a motorist who were passing through the area at the time of the incident.

In a separate development, Hussein said that the police are conducting further investigations into the alleged misconduct of a police officer at the Sepang District Police Headquarters by an individual which went viral on social media yesterday.

The individual claimed to have been threatened by a police officer with the rank of Sergeant after lodging a complaint to the Islamic religious department and the police over a khalwat (close proximity) case involving the officer concerned. - Bernama