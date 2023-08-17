Elmina plane crash: Witness hears loud explosion and sees a person in flames

SHAH ALAM: “I heard a loud explosion and as soon as I reached the site, I saw a person in flames screaming for help,” said an eye-witness of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crash, in Elmina, near here today.

Nur Alia Nordin, 28, said she was in her house in Kampung Kubu Gajah when she got a shock hearing the deafening explosion and ran out to see what was the cause.

“I saw thick black smoke from the area, about three kilometres from my house and quickly went there.

“I felt like crying when I saw people in flames before my eyes. Although I don’t know the victims of the crash, it had an impact on me, the incident was horrifying,“ she told Bernama at the scene of the incident.

Nur Alia also expressed frustration at being powerless to help the victims even though she was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

Meanwhile, Zainuddin Hashim, 53, said he was told about the incident by his son who happened to be passing by.

“I was at the office in Denai Alam and was contacted by my son who informed me that he saw a light aircraft flying with its engine on fire.

“He said that the plane tried to land but crashed before one of the parts hit a motorcyclist who was on the road,“ said Zainuddin, who rushed to the scene, which was not far from his office.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 10 men including a dignitary were killed in the crash which happened at about 2.40 pm.

Hussein said the victims comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft and a motorist and motorcyclist who were passing through the area.

Pahang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin shared the news about the death of the state Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun in the plane crash.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the incident site was closely guarded by the police.

Debris from the wreckage of the plane were seen scattered along a 100m stretch of the road heading towards Elmina Central Park with scorch marks clearly visible on the ground as well as on the decorative trees.

The smell of jet fuel and smoke still permeated the area. -Bernama