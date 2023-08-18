Elmina tragedy: Assistance for victims' families to ease funeral arrangements - PM

KLANG: The government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of the 10 victims who perished in the aircraft crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that this aims to alleviate the burden of the families, especially those who do not have stable jobs.

“Currently, we are providing all necessary assistance for funeral arrangements, including facilities and accommodations.

“The government is also offering support to the bereaved family members who don’t have stable jobs,” he told reporters after visiting the victims' families at the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here today.

The Prime Minister said that the post-mortem and the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) identification procedures for victims will be expedited to facilitate funeral arrangements.

“I extend my condolences to the families and pray that they will be patient. Nobody expected this, but what is being done now is to expedite the post-mortem and DNA identification.

“Once everything is concluded, the funeral will be arranged by the government, either through Religious Council, the Selangor State Government, or the relevant department. We will help alleviate the families’ burden,“ said Anwar.

The Prime Minister also said that he has been monitoring the case since yesterday and appreciates the seamless operations conducted by the relevant agencies.

On the vacancy for the Pelangai state seat in Pahang following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, the Prime Minister said that this matter will be discussed later.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was among the leaders present at the same location to visit the families of the victims.

Also present were Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Yesterday, 10 men were confirmed dead in the incident, consisting of six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft. The other two were civilians, each being a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by at the scene. -Bernama