Elmina tragedy: Management of bodies of victims expected to complete by Monday soonest - IGP

KLANG: The process of managing the bodies of the victims involved in the crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam yesterday is expected to be completed by Monday at the earliest.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said that based on information received from the Chemistry Department, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) identification process using human remains carried out at the Forensic Department of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here would require some time.

“There are approximately 200 pieces (of human remains) so it will take time to take and match the DNA (maybe) by Monday,“ he said when met by reporters at HTAR’s Forensic Department compound today.

He advised the next of kin of victims not to wait at the compound and that the police would contact them when everything was settled.

“The family members do not need to wait here, you may get sick due to the hot weather. The police and hospital management will call to let you know when it is done, so you can come to see (the remains) or if you wish to hold prayers, God willing we will take care of it,“ he said.

Razarudin said the police would also provide border-to-border escort service to facilitate the management of the remains of victims to be buried in their respective hometowns.

“We have discussed earlier with the Selangor State Religious Department, and they will facilitate all matters from bathing (the remains), holding prayers and even 10 hearses have been prepared,“ he said.

In a related development, Razarudin said that exits and entrances to the Elmina intersection along both directions of the GCE will be reopened from 3 pm after works to clear the aircraft debris from the road had been completed.

The plane crash yesterday resulted in the death of 10 individuals.

The eight on board the aircraft comprised six passengers and two pilots, while another two were civilians, namely a motorcyclist and a car driver who were at the site when the plane crashed.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang, and had been cleared to land at 2.48 pm, just minutes before it reportedly crashed. -Bernama