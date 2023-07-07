Elon Musk to meet Anwar on investment opportunities

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will meet Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk to explore ways the electric car giant billionaire can increase investments in the country.

Anwar said Musk had asked to meet him to discuss potential investments.

“Elon Musk has asked to meet next week to discuss with me the possibility of him increasing his investments in Malaysia,“ Anwar was quoted as saying in the Star Online.

The Prime Minister said the country needed more new investments to increase its income and reduce its debts which now amounted to RM1.5 trillion.

He further said there was a need to increase both domestic and foreign direct investments (FDI) as by doing so, it could help to create jobs.