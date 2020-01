KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Jacques de Morgan - Exploring Perak in 1884’ exhibition was officially opened on Jan 11 at Alliance Française Kuala Lumpur (AFKL). It offers in-depth knowledge on the expedition and life of French archaeologist, Jacques de Morgan, who travelled to Perak to survey tin mining sites in 1884.

French Ambassador to Malaysia Frédéric Laplanchesaid the exhibition,organised by the embassy, exhibits beautiful drawings and notes of de Morgan, still relevant to today’s Malaysia ... “because they are among the few written sources available to us, today, to understand in more detail the history of Perak, in particular, the history of the Orang Asli population,“ he said in his speech during the launch.

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah andSelangor Princess Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is also the president of AFKL, the co-organiser ofthe exhibition, were among the guests.

“There is much more ‘Frenchness’ in Perak than people usually think ... more than 15 of the most famous schools in Perak were founded by French Catholic missionaries, for example Convent Schools and La Salle Schools in Ipoh, Taiping, Batu Gajahand Teluk Intan,“ said Laplanche.

The exhibition is open fromMonday to Friday, 9am and 5pm, with free admission till Mar 11. — Bernama