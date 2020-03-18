Embassy to help M’sians facing difficulties returning from Thailand

BANGKOK: The Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok has set up a task force to assist Malaysians who may encounter difficulties to return home after the movement control order came into effect today.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said so far no Malaysians were stranded in Bangkok.

“The embassy has also set up its own task force to monitor the situation in Thailand as well as assist any Malaysians who encounter difficulties in getting back to Malaysia.

“We understand that some airlines have cancelled their flights to Malaysia. However, there are some airlines that still fly to Malaysia. Those who encounter any difficulties can contact the embassy,” he told Bernama, here today.

Jojie also urged Malaysians to adhere to advice and instructions by the Thai authorities.

In case of emergency (after office hours), contact the embassy’s duty officer at +668 7028 4659, +66-2-629 6800 (general line), +66-2-629 6831/3904/4103/2304 (for consular matters during working hours) or email mwbangkok@kln.gov.my

In a statement, the Malaysian Embassy here said Malaysians and permanent residents of Malaysia in Thailand are allowed to enter Malaysia subject to health screening at the entry point and quarantine or self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Malaysia.

It said the restriction for entry to Malaysia applies to all foreigners except for the spouses and children of Malaysians and permanent residents of Malaysia with long-term social visit pass.

“Malaysians and permanent residents of Malaysia with Thai work permits, who are currently in Malaysia, are allowed to leave Malaysia during the restricted period and can return after March 31,” it said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has declared that Malaysia will be placed under nationwide movement control order from March 18 to March 31, 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama