Embrace National Day theme, strengthen unity for country’s future

SIPITANG: Malaysian citizens, particularly the youth, are encouraged to embrace the National Day theme “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” to strengthen the nation’s future.

Sabah Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said the theme inspires Malaysia’s diverse backgrounds to unite despite various differences in ensuring the nation maintains peace and harmony for future generations.

He said this year’s theme is highly relevant, especially now, given the nation’s efforts for progress through culture and civilisation efforts, a focus emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim through Malaysia Madani.

“Our country’s civilisation, progress, and advancement depend on unity. Without unity, these achievements are impossible to reach. Our collective strength in staying united is crucial. All efforts for the nation’s progress and development rely on this unity.

“Knowledge is also important alongside unity because, without knowledge, it is unlikely that we can progress. Thus, it is highly appropriate that the primary foundation of a MADANI society is unity,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Fiesta Integrasi Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2023 programme involving a convoy from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, here last night.

Also present were State Information Department (JAPEN) director Jainisah Mohd Noor, Sarawak JAPEN director Jaafar Jantan, and Labuan JAPEN director Azman Sipan.

KMJG 2023 presents a unique aspect this year, as three convoys – from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan – united for a programme commemorating National Day and Malaysia Day last night in Sipitang and will be in Lawas, Sarawak, today.

Earlier, the three KMJG 2023 convoys, with over 70 participants, crossed the borders between Sabah and Sarawak yesterday evening and this morning. -Bernama