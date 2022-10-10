Embrace the Prophet and cultivate the sunnah in daily life: Kedah Sultan

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has called on Muslims to appreciate the birth of the Prophet SAW by practising his sunnah in daily life.

Sultan Sallehuddin said practising the sunnah will bring fulfillment in life because it is comprehensive, balanced and presents reality with everything related to humans such as their needs and desires.

“Indeed, every practice brought by the Prophet is relevant in every age and situation. In order to ensure the continuous harmony and well-being of the state of Kedah, I wish that we all appreciate every lesson from the life of the Prophet SAW.

“In addition, make every effort to adopt the Prophet’s behaviour and morals so that the Prophet’s noble uswah and qudwah become a practice in our lives in the future,“ said Sultan Sallehuddin.

His Majesty said this at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here today. Also present was the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

The Sultan of Kedah also said that he wanted Muslims to make the Messenger of God a ‘role model’ based on his praiseworthy qualities, which are truthfulness, trustworthiness, fatonah (wisdom) and tabligh (advocacy) to be implemented in managing daily life.

“By practising those attributes, hopefully, it will be the core and main values to the formation of the “ ummah rabbani’ which is the pillar to the well-being of a country,“ said the Sultan.

At the ceremony, Sultan Sallehuddin presented the state-level Tokoh Maulidur Rasul award to Tuan Guru Abdullah Lebai Samah, 86, who is the founder of Pondok Madrasah Takwiyatul Islamiah at Jalan Kubur Panjang near Pokok Sena.

Lebai Samah who has successfully produced thousands of students through the madrasah, received a plaque, a replica cheque worth RM10,000 and gifts.

Also present was Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and State Secretary Datuk Norizan Khazali. - Bernama