GOPENG: The allegation that 23 Orang Asli villages in the Batang Padang district which have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) were deprived of food supply is simply not true said a Perak Exco.

State Women, Family and Community Development and NGO Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin (pix) said delivery of food supply including basic needs were being managed and monitored carefully by various agencies such as the Welfare Department and the Department of Orang Asli Development.

“The Welfare Department coordinates all types of donations from the state government, elected representatives or individuals. The items would be gathered and distributed by the Welfare Department while the Civil Defence Department would deliver them to the homes.

“So, there is no question of the supplies piling up or delayed, the system that we have is the best. We have not received any complaint about this but we will monitor the situation to ensure that the welfare of the people is being looked after.”

She said this to reporters after handing out donations to child care centres under the management of the State Welfare Department at Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim/Miskin Dahikmah, here today.

Dr Wan Norashikin was responding to media reports alleging that residents in 23 localities in the Batang Padang district which had been placed under EMCO since Aug 11, have not received any food aid

Founder of Koperasi Pembangunan Orang Asli, Ramesh Arumugam Chettiar claimed that residents in the village have been without food and were living in hunger.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Norashikin said the state government has allocated RM333,600 to 39 child care centres involving 1,112 children.

She said the amount was based on the number of children at each centre at the rate of RM300 per child, adding that this yearly assistance from the state government was to help ease the burden of running the centres.- Bernama