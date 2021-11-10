EMCO at 2 localities in Pahang from Nov 12-25

KUALA LUMPUR: Two localities, Ladang FGV Mengkarak 1 in Bera and Felda Chini 3 in Pekan, Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Nov 12 to 25.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made based on the risk assessment by the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Covid-19 infection trend in the localities concerned.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all EMCO areas are the same as previously announced,“ he said in a statement on Facebook, today.

He added that there was no extension or termination for any other EMCO area nationwide today. — Bernama