KUALA LUMPUR: Eight localities in Sabah, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Aug 17 until 30, Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said.

In a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today, he said the localities in Sabah are four villages in Kota Belud, namely Kampung Mantanau, Kampung Pirasan Ulu, Kampung Suang Punggur and Kampung Tambulaung.

“Another locality is in Taman Megah Jaya, Tawau, involving Lorong Megah 2, 3, 9 and 10,” he said.

The EMCO will also involve Kampung Bukit Cina in Mukim Pasir Akar, Besut, Terengganu; Kampung Lela Jasa in Mukim Olak Jeram, Kuala Krai, Kelantan and ‘Spanish Garden’ construction area in Kinta, Perak.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at 33 localities involving two mukim in Dungun, Terengganu, namely Kuala Dungun and Sura, as well as another locality in Kampung Tagibang in Kota Marudu, Sabah would be extended from Aug 17 to 30.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO in Mukim Kuala Dungun involved 19 localities, namely Sungai Buaya, Tanah Lot, Lembah, Padang Jambu, Nibong, Bukit Chatak Tengah, Kg Molek, Bijangga, Sungai Udang, Sungai Penaga, and Kubang Miang.

The other localities are Teratai, Telok Lipat, Alor Tembesu, Sura Utara, Batu 48, Sura Gate, Bukit Chatak and Tembesu Akar.

In Mukim Sura, the 14 localities are the Gong Pasir Low Cost Public Housing, Kampung Gong Pasir, Taman Maidam, Batu Lima, Sura Tengah, Alor Tempoyak, Taman Rakyat Jaya, Taman Delima Batu Enam, Balai Besar, Sura Melati, Batu Tujuh, Paya Balai Besar, Pak Sabah and Sura Lapangan Terbang.

Hishammuddin added that the EMCO in Anak Ikan Low Cost Public Housing, Jabi in Besut, Terengganu as well as five localities in Sabah, namely Ladang Agathis (Kalabakan); Kampung Bakalau (Beaufort); Kampung Nosoob (Penampang); Ladang Hibumas housing area (Sungai-Sungai Beluran) and Kampung Gusung (Kota Kinabalu) would end tomorrow as scheduled.

Meanwhile, he said 65 premises had been ordered to close while 174 individuals compounded and nine others remanded for flouting the standard operating procedures yesterday. — Bernama