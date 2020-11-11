EMCO at four areas end today - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed at four areas including the Penang Remand Prison and its staff quarters in the Timur Laut district, end today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the EMCO at the Mutiara Kasih Apartment and Taman Khazanah Indah in Lahad Datu, Sabah scheduled to end on Nov 23, was also brought forward to today.

“The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has carried out 1,178 screenings with 189 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the prison area. However, the risk assessment conducted by the MOH found that the case situation showed a declining and controlled trend as the last positive case was detected on Nov 5,” he said during his press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

He said based on the advice and risk assessment done by MOH, it had been agreed for the EMCO imposed on the Penang Remand Prison and prison quarters to end as scheduled today.

The EMCO at the prison was first enforced from Oct 15 until Oct 28 and later extended to Nov 11. -Bernama

