EMCO at Kampung Batu Talam in Raub from Jan 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be imposed in Kampung Batu Talam, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang beginning Jan 19, said the National Security Council (MKN).

Its director-general of national security Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision was made based on a report from the Health Ministry regarding the risk assessment and COVID-19 infection trend in the locality concerned.

In a statement on Facebook, he said the EMCO was scheduled to end on Feb 1. - Bernama