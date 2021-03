KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented at Kampung Tanah Merah, Kota Marudu, Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended from March 9 to March 22.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the decision was made following the risk assessment conducted by various agencies involved in the Movement Control Order Technical Committee and on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

“To date, the MOH has carried out 319 screening tests and out of that number, 26 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded. The MOH confirmed that there are 181 remaining screening samples awaiting results and positive cases are still being reported in this locality,“ he said in a statement on the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO enforced on Kampung Emperoh Jambu, Padawan in Kuching, Sarawak would end tomorrow as scheduled.

According to Ismail Sabri, MOH conducted 368 screening tests in the area and of that number, a cumulative 28 cases were recorded.

He said MOH confirmed that there was a decline in cases and that the cluster is under control.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 442 individuals were detained yesterday for flouting the standard operating procedures of the MCO, where 430 individuals were compounded, 11 remanded and one individual was released on bail.

Among the offences recorded yesterday were entertainment outlet activities (144), not observing physical distancing (88), failure to provide proper equipment or entry log at business premises (80), not wearing face masks (71), premises operating beyond the allowed time frame.

On Op Benteng Ismail Sabri said 102 illegal immigrants were detained while four vehicles were seized. -Bernama