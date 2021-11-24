EMCO at Ladang FGV Mengkarak 1 in Bera extended to Dec 2 — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Ladang FGV Mengkarak 1 in Bera, Pahang, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to Dec 2.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the extension was made after reviewing the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) analysis on the risk assessment and infection trend of Covid-19 in that locality.

“The EMCO in Felda Chini 3 Mukim Penyor in Pekan, Pahang, which started on Nov 12, will end tomorrow as scheduled,“ he said in a statement via Facebook today, adding that no new localities were placed under the EMCO today. — Bernama