EMCO at miners’ quarters in Raub from May 14 — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Batu mine workers’ quarters, Batu Talam, Raub, Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 14 to 27 after the Ministry of Health (MOH) detected new cases involving mine workers who are Indian nationals.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail (pix), said that the move would enable the MOH to conduct preliminary screening, as well as to detect close contacts for screening and segregation.

“As of today, the MOH has conducted screening tests involving 50 employees and, after making a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the government agreed to implement the EMCO in the area,” he said in a statement on the daily development of MCO today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Sagah, Jalan Sungai Tengah Matang, Kuching, Sarawak and Kampung Skim Cocos, Kunak, Sabah will end on May 14 as scheduled.

MOH confirmed that there was a decrease in cases and clusters were under control, while positive cases had received treatment.

The EMCO at SMK Melugu, Sri Aman, Sarawak will end tomorrow (May 13), also as scheduled, after the MOH confirmed that there was a decrease in cases and clusters with the last eight cases, recorded on April 30, under control.

Meanwhile, a total of 236 individuals were arrested yesterday as a result of 140,598 inspections conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force, with 235 individuals compounded while another individual was remanded.

Among the offences recorded were failing to record personal details/check-in of the premises, with 115 cases, not wearing face masks (50), no physical distancing (16) and others (55).

“The government has also instructed the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to increase monitoring of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance in states and hotspot areas identified under the HIDE system,” he said.

During the same period, seven illegal immigrants were detained and a land vehicle was seized in ‘Op Benteng’. — Bernama