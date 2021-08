KUALA LUMPUR: Seven localities in Sabah and Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Wednesday (Aug 18) until Aug 31, said National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the localities in Sabah are Kampung Mentadak Baru, Pulau Sebatik; Kampung Sri Aman Batu 3 1/2, Jalan Apas; Kampung Hidayat, Batu 4; Taman Semarak Jaya; Lorong Damai, Jalan Damai and Lorong Haji Marzuki, Jalan Damai in Tawau, while in Pahang, the EMCO will be enforced at Kampung Luit in Maran district.

“The standard operating procedures for all these areas under the EMCO are the same as announced before,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Ladang Palmlyn workers’ quarters, Mukah, Sarawak and Kampung Temalian, Mukim Ulu Dong in Raub, Pahang, scheduled to end tomorrow, will be extended until Aug 31.

He also said that the EMCO in 10 localities in Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow.

The localities are Kampung Selagon and Kampung Binsulok in Beaufort, Sabah; Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Kuching (Sarawak) as well as Bandar Cheneh Baru and Felda Neram in Mukim Bandi, Kemaman (Terengganu).

The other localities involved are Kampung Bedu, Kampung Pamah Kulat, Sungai Klau and Sungai Chalit in Raub, Pahang, while in Kelantan, the localities are Kampung Belian, Mukim Sungai Pinang in Tumpat and Kampung Tok Sadang, Mukim Badang (Kota Bharu). — Bernama