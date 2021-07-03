EMCO at several localities in N.Sembilan, Sabah, Kelantan, Pahang, Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has announced imposing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in several more localities in Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Kedah, Pahang and Kelantan following rising Covid-19 cases in the areas concerned.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said EMCO would be implemented in Taman Desaria, Seremban in Negeri Sembilan; as well as Taman Bandar Baru Sungai Lalang, Taman Lembah Permai and the Batu Arang industrial area (including Taman Cahaya PKNK) in Kedah from July 5 to 18.

EMCO during the same period would also be imposed in Taman Zifa, Bingkul, Beaufort and Kampung Simpangan, Kota Marudu, Sabah; as well as Kampung Bukit Tanah, Mukim Bukit Jawa, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan.

The EMCO at Mukim Kuala Kuantan 2, Pahang however will come into force from tomorrow (July 4 ) until July 17.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at Taman Merbau Utama, Mukim Bukit Jawa, Selinsing, Pasir Puteh, Kelantan which is scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to July 18.

Ismail Sabri said EMCO in Kampung Rancangan Silabukan Peringkat 4, Lahad Datu and Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Taman Digot, Penampang and Kampung Nelayan, Batu 10, Sandakan, Sabah would be lifted as scheduled tomorrow (July 4).

On Op Benteng, he said 24 illegal immigrants as well as three vehicles were seized while 711 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure yesterday, with 672 issued compounds while 39 were remanded. — Bernama