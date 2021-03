KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented at the Sri Jelutung quarters in Mukim Bebar, Pekan, Pahang from tomorrow (March 6) until March 19 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the move was to facilitate the Health Ministry (MOH) to conduct targeted screening on the quarters’ residents and identify their close contacts.

“As of March 3, 2021, a total of 30 positive cases have been recorded and 150 close contacts have been identified, involving residents of this quarters,” he said in a statement on the Movement Control Order (MCO) development here, today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO at housing areas around Jalan Telok Ira in Temerloh, Pahang would end tomorrow as scheduled.

On violations of the MCO standard operating procedures, Ismail Sabri said 246 individuals were arrested yesterday, of which 234 were compounded while 12 others were remanded.

He added that nine illegal immigrants were arrested and two land vehicles were seized in yesterday’s Op Benteng. — Bernama