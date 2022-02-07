EMCO at Taman Rimba, Pahang from Feb 7-20

KUALA LUMPUR: An Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented at Taman Rimba, Mentakab in Temerloh, Pahang from today until Feb 20.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement informed that the EMCO in the locality was enforced following the Ministry of Health’s presentation on Covid-19 risk assessments and infection trends.

In the statement posted on Facebook, he also informed that the EMCO at Kolej Vokasional Sultan Ahmad Shah in Rompin, Pahang, would end today as scheduled.

-Bernama